Covid-19: Mass vaccination centres 'not needed' for boosters
Mass vaccination centres will not be needed for the next roll-out of the Covid jab, the head of the vaccine programme in Northern Ireland has said.
Patricia Donnelly said additional jabs made available for those aged 75 and over could be facilitated by GPs, community pharmacies and health trusts.
An estimated 155,000 people will be eligible for the booster jab, with the roll-out expected to begin in April.
There must be a gap of at least six months since a previous dose.
"I don't see mass vaccination centres coming back," Ms Donnelly told BBC News NI.
"We won't need to do that. We'll (use) a combination of general practice, community pharmacy and trusts. What we're doing is working out the best for individuals concerned and to get the best uptake."
Those eligible for the booster vaccine are:
- adults aged 75 and over
- older adults in care homes
- people aged 12 and over with a weak immune system
An extension of the roll-out to the over-50s could take place in the autumn but no decisions have yet been taken.
Over the course of the pandemic, mass vaccination centres were set up across Northern Ireland to administer Covid-19 vaccines on larger scales at locations including the SSE Arena and the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast.
On Monday, Health Minister Robin Swann said no changes were being made to test and trace regulations in Northern Ireland, despite plans to scrap them in England.
Remaining Covid restrictions are also being lifted in England, and free mass testing will stop from 1 April.
Mr Swann said the test and trace programme in Northern Ireland will remain under review but that his department would "carefully consider" England's plans and its implications for the region.
Dr Frances O'Hagan, from the British Medical Association NI, said she did not believe it is the time to drop testing in Northern Ireland.
"But until we know what's happening with the variants, until we see the case numbers drop away down, it's not time yet to drop the need for self-isolation."
On Monday, Stormont ministers held talks with the UK government about future funding to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
At the weekend, ministers from Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales wrote a joint letter to Michael Gove expressing fears that funding for testing was about to be cut.
They wrote: "The pandemic is not over yet and Covid continues to represent a significant threat.
"We must be fully prepared for future waves and we must all be assured that the resources that remain in place, or that could be stood up at short notice, are sufficient."
The letter was signed by Northern Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford.