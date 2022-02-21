Edward Meenan: Injured man denies he 'fabricated' account
- Published
A man injured during the same incident in which a Londonderry man was killed in 2018 has rejected defence claims he "fabricated" an account to police.
William McConnell was giving evidence at the Crown Court trial of two men accused of murdering Edward Meenan on Monday.
The body of Mr Meenan was found in Creggan Street in Londonderry on 25 November 2018.
The 52-year-old had sustained multiple injuries including stab wounds.
Two men are on trial for the murder of Mr Meenan.
Sean Rodgers, 34, of no fixed abode and Ryan Walters, 22, with an address at Station Park, Crossgar, County Down, deny murder.
Derek Creswell, 29, of Kings Lane in Ballykelly, who had previously denied the murder of Edward Meenan changed his plea to guilty last week.
Mr McConnell, who described himself as Mr Meenan's friend, said he went to Mr Meenan's home that night where they drank alcohol and smoked some cannabis.
He claimed Mr Meenan was concerned about his niece and hatched a plan to "scare" her and asked Mr McConnell "to come along".
'Madness'
Although Mr McConnell said he thought the plan was "madness", he went with Mr Meenan. Mr McConnell said they made two makeshift balaclavas out of a jumper and put on latex gloves.
He told the court that as they approached the back door they were both attacked in the garden.
He said after being hit three or four times he managed to escape and shouted for Mr Meenan to run.
Under cross-examination by Brian McCartney QC, counsel for Mr Rodgers, it was suggested that far from going to Mr Meenan's niece's house to "scare her" it was "a determined and planned attack".
Mr McCartney put it to Mr McConnell that he gave police "a fabricated account".
The defence also suggested Mr McConnell was "prepared to exaggerate the background plan" by claiming to be intoxicated through a mixture of drink and drugs.
He said that blood tests allegedly found no traces of cannabis in his system and that he was "here to save your own skin".
Mr McConnell rejected these suggestions.
Later in the hearing, Mr McConnell said he had received three injuries to his head during the incident; one he believed to be caused by a hatchet, another he believed to be caused by a hammer, and he was unsure what caused the third incident.
The case continues.