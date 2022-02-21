Richard Morgan is new BBC Evening Extra presenter
BBC News NI business reporter Richard Morgan has been announced as a new presenter on BBC Evening Extra.
Richard will co-present the drive-time radio programme with Tara Mills and Declan Harvey, who have presented the show since April 2020.
Richard has been a reporter with BBC News NI since 2016 and has presented Inside Business since January 2020.
Before taking up a post at the BBC, Richard worked at Danske Bank, the Irish News and Cool FM.
Richard said he is delighted to be joining the "formidable pair" of Tara Mills and Declan Harvey in the new role.
"I'm delighted to be a part of the team which brings people the news stories that affect them on a daily basis.
"I'm really looking forward to the challenge of fronting one of our main evening news programmes and getting to the heart of those issues."
Declan said he was really looking forward to Richard joining the team, describing him as a "great journalist" and "a lot of fun to be around".
"With so much going on at the minute we can't wait until Richard joins us," Tara added.
"We want to involve our listeners more than ever to produce a programme that's informative, but one that also has moments of laughter and light-heartedness."
Evening Extra is on BBC Radio Ulster Mondays - Fridays from 16:00 GMT with Richard expected to begin his role on Monday 21 March.