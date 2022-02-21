BBC News

South Belfast: Woman attacked with baseball bat in armed robbery

Published

Three women have been left "badly shaken" following an armed robbery at a salon in south Belfast.

One of the women was reportedly assaulted by a man with a baseball bat during the incident while another man, armed with a knife, demanded money from her colleague.

Another staff member managed to escape through a first floor window. There are no reports of serious injuries.

It happened on the Lisburn Road at about 19:40 GMT on Sunday.

The men took the money and left on foot, heading towards the Sandy Row area.

The man with the knife was described as wearing a blue coat, grey trousers, navy trainers and a grey hat.

The second man reportedly had a burgundy coat, a green hooded top, a grey hat and grey trousers.

Police have appealed for information.

Related Topics