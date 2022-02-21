Storm Franklin: Homes left without power as storm moves in
- Published
More than 4,000 homes are without electricity as Storm Franklin moves in, bringing strong winds to Northern Ireland.
Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) said at its peak there were 10,000 homes without power during the early hours of Monday morning.
An amber weather warning for wind ended at 07:00 GMT.
But a yellow warning for wind remains in place and will last until 13:00 GMT on Monday.
On Sunday, heavy rainfall ahead of Storm Franklin's arrival caused severe flooding in parts of Northern Ireland.
In Omagh, County Tyrone, preventative measures were taken to stop the Drumragh River from bursting its banks.
The Department of Infrastructure said it had dealt with around 331 incidents of flooding and obstructions on roads throughout Sunday and overnight, with 175 of those incidents in the north and west of Northern Ireland.
"Pumps have been deployed and sandbags issued in the worst affected areas," a spokesperson said.
"Traffic disruption is possible this morning and the public are being asked to consider their journeys and take extra care when travelling."
Severe flooding has hit the Derg valley. Roads, homes, business premises and unfortunately our grounds have all been affected. pic.twitter.com/uHT5RgXOVt— Dergview F.C (@DergviewFC) February 20, 2022
In the Republic of Ireland, around 29,000 homes and businesses are without power.
The areas most affected are Sligo and Donegal, RTÉ reports.
Storm Franklin is one of a series of recent storms that have brought disruption.
On Friday, Storm Dudley brought heavy rain and strong winds and hundreds of homes in counties Londonderry and Armagh were left without electricity.
This was followed by Storm Eunice, which saw flights and ferries cancelled and snow in some parts of the country.
In the Republic of Ireland, a man was killed after being hit by a falling tree.