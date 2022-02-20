Wind warnings return as stormy weather continues in NI
- Published
A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office for Northern Ireland.
The Met Office said that "very strong winds may cause disruption across Northern Ireland", particularly on Sunday night.
The warning is in place from midday today for 24 hours.
Much of the UK has felt the impact of Storm Eunice and some homes in the Republic of Ireland are still without power.
⚠️ Yellow weather warnings issued and updated ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) February 19, 2022
Wind across England, Wales and Northern Ireland
Sunday 1200 - Monday 1500
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/mNjdmSmsB2
About 80,000 properties lost power in the Republic, mainly in counties Cork, Kerry and Clare, on Friday, and ESB Networks said it expected up to 1,000 homes in isolated areas would not have their power restored until today.
At least 16 people were killed across Europe as a result of the extreme weather, with millions of homes and businesses experiencing power cuts.
Transport routes were also heavily impacted, with damage to rail networks and widespread cancellations of rail and ferry services.