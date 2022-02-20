BBC News

Wind warnings return as stormy weather continues in NI

Published
Related Topics
Image source, Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Image caption,
Strong winds have been making waves on the north coast of Northern Ireland since Friday

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office for Northern Ireland.

The Met Office said that "very strong winds may cause disruption across Northern Ireland", particularly on Sunday night.

The warning is in place from midday today for 24 hours.

Much of the UK has felt the impact of Storm Eunice and some homes in the Republic of Ireland are still without power.

Storm Eunice brought fierce winds, toppling trees and sending debris flying on Friday, causing the deaths of three people in the UK.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

A man was killed in County Wexford on Friday after being hit by a falling tree.

About 80,000 properties lost power in the Republic, mainly in counties Cork, Kerry and Clare, on Friday, and ESB Networks said it expected up to 1,000 homes in isolated areas would not have their power restored until today.

At least 16 people were killed across Europe as a result of the extreme weather, with millions of homes and businesses experiencing power cuts.

Transport routes were also heavily impacted, with damage to rail networks and widespread cancellations of rail and ferry services.

More on this story

Related Topics