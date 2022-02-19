Covid-19: Five more Covid-related deaths and 2,147 cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Five more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,175.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 2,147 cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, down from 2,469 on Friday.
The Department of Health does not publish data relating to Covid-19 patients in hospitals on weekends.
On Friday, there were 433 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 443 patients on Thursday.
Of those, nine patients were in intensive care units, down from 11 on Thursday.
Last updated 19 February at 16:15 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,709,114 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Saturday.
A total of 1,418,179 people have had their first dose and 1,320,348 have had their second dose, while 20,068 third doses have been administered.
A total of 950,519 booster jabs have been administered as of Saturday.
Last updated 19 February at 16:15 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,417.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 4,821 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday, down from 5,035 on Thursday
Another 3,772 antigen test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday, down from 4,406 on Thursday,
There were 591 patients with Covid in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Friday morning, down from 639 on Thursday.
There were 57 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Friday, down from 58 on Thursday.
Last updated 18 February at 17:20
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,747,354 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday 17 February.
A total of 3,803,406 people have had their first dose and 3,705,190 have had their second dose, while 238,758 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,783,978 booster jabs had been administered as of Thursday.
Last updated 18 February
Source: Department of Health Ireland
- RULES: What are the restrictions in Northern Ireland?
- OMICRON SURGE: Omicron spread not matched by hospital admissions
- SELF-ISOLATION: Changes to testing protocol
- CASES: What's the state of play in NI?