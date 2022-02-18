Covid-19: Four more Covid-related deaths and 433 in hospital
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Friday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,170
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 2,469 cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Friday, down from 3,027 on Thursday.
On Friday, there were 433 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 443 patients on Thursday.
Of those, nine patients are in intensive care units, down from 11 on Thursday.
Last updated 18 February at 14:05 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,707,112 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday.
A total of 1,418,010 people have had their first dose and 1,319,781 have had their second dose, while 20,050 third doses have been administered.
A total of 949,271 booster jabs have been administered as of Friday.
Last updated 18 February at 12:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,402.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 5,035 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, down from 5,268 on Wednesday.
Another 4,406 antigen test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, down from 4,613 on Wednesday.
There were 639 patients with Covid in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday morning, up from 631 on Wednesday.
There were 58 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Thursday, down from 62 on Wednesday.
Last updated 17 February
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,747,354 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday 17 February.
A total of 3,803,406 people have had their first dose and 3,705,190 have had their second dose, while 238,758 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,783,978 booster jabs had been administered as of Thursday.
Last updated 18 February
Source: Department of Health Ireland
