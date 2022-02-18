In pictures: Storm Eunice across NI and Ireland
While Storm Eunice has wreaked havoc on parts of the UK and the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland has largely escaped the worst of it.
However, it has brought heavy snow to some parts, particularly the north and west.
A yellow warning for snow remains in place until 18:00 GMT on Friday, while a yellow warning for ice is in place from then until 09:00 GMT on Saturday.
Meanwhile there were gusts of up to 130km/h (81mph) in the Republic.
A man died in County Wexford after being hit by a falling tree, while about 80,000 properties were left without power at the peak of Friday's disruption.
Here are some of the scenes captured as Storm Eunice hit across the island.