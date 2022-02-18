BBC News

In pictures: Storm Eunice across NI and Ireland

The Glenshane Pass outside Londonderry has traditionally borne the brunt of some of the most wintry weather in Northern Ireland and Friday was no exception

While Storm Eunice has wreaked havoc on parts of the UK and the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland has largely escaped the worst of it.

However, it has brought heavy snow to some parts, particularly the north and west.

A yellow warning for snow remains in place until 18:00 GMT on Friday, while a yellow warning for ice is in place from then until 09:00 GMT on Saturday.

Meanwhile there were gusts of up to 130km/h (81mph) in the Republic.

A man died in County Wexford after being hit by a falling tree, while about 80,000 properties were left without power at the peak of Friday's disruption.

Here are some of the scenes captured as Storm Eunice hit across the island.

Joe Craig braved the elements at Altmore, near Carrickmore, County Tyrone to take this snap
It was a similarly wintry scene in Castlederg, County Tyrone
Areas further north did not escape the snow, like the Windyhall Road in Coleraine
Conditions were treacherous on the Glenshane Pass in the Sperrins
This dog in Claudy, County Londonderry, doesn't look too thrilled to be out in the snow
While this horse in Magherafelt seems to be taking the opportunity to make a snow angel
There were stormy conditions on Northern Ireland's north coast, as shown by this picture taken from Portstewart
The strongest winds in Ireland hit counties in the south of the Republic of Ireland - this family had a lucky escape after a tree fell against their home in Cobh, County Cork
In the Republic of Ireland strong winds lashed southern areas, including Doolin in County Clare
The extreme weather didn't deter some, such as this swimmer near Dublin

