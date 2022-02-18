Storm Eunice: Yellow warning issued as NI braces for strong winds and snow
Northern Ireland is braced for the arrival of Storm Eunice, with yellow warnings in place for snow, ice and strong winds.
The storm made landfall in the Republic of Ireland earlier, where a Met Éireann red warning for wind is in force for Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Clare.
Gusts of more than 130km/h (81mph) were reported in Cork and Kerry, where about 6,500 properties are without power.
There are warnings of travel disruption in Northern Ireland.
The red warning in the Republic of Ireland means there is a danger to life from flying debris.
Red warnings have also been issued by the UK Met Office for some parts of England and Wales.
The yellow snow warning for Northern Ireland is in force until 18:00 GMT, with the worst expected on hills and mountains.
Between 10-20cm could accumulate over the highest spots such as the Sperrins and Mournes.
Several centimetres could affect some areas closer to sea level - although not everywhere will get snow.
This could lead to transport disruption, power cuts, and rural communities temporarily cut off.
The wind warning covers parts of all of County Antrim and parts of counties Down and Londonderry until 18:00.
The Met Office says gusts up to 100km/h (60mph) are likely, with stronger winds possible for more exposed areas.
The strong winds combined with snow are likely to lead to blizzard conditions.
Flights and ferry services as well as bus services have been affected with some sailings and flights cancelled and passengers are advised to check before departure.
At City of Derry airport, Friday morning flights to Stansted and Edinburgh have been cancelled.
The chairman of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) in the Republic of Ireland told RTÉ that Eunice will be a "high impact, multi-hazard storm bringing coastal flooding, damaging winds and blizzard conditions."
Keith Leonard said the storm will be at the "upper end" of the winter storms, and urged people to stay indoors if they are in an area with a red warning
Meanwhile, a status orange snow warning for counties Donegal, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon is in place until 15:00.
Some bridges and roads were closed on Thursday ahead of the arrival of the storm.
These include the N25 New Ross bypass, the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy bridge in County Wexford and the Longfields bridge near Mallow in County Cork.
A section of the M8 Cork-Dublin motorway will remain closed until 09:00.
The warnings for Friday follow the impact of Storm Dudley which resulted in travel disruption and power cuts.