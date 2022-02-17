Covid-19: One more Covid-related death and 443 in hospital
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One more Covid-19-related death has been reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,166.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 3,027 cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday, up from 2,889 on Wednesday.
On Thursday, there were 443 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 474 patients on Wednesday
Of those, 11 patients are in intensive care units, down from 12 on Wednesday.
Last updated 17 February at 14:05 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,704,849 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 1,417,838 people have had their first dose and 1,319,392 have had their second dose, while 20,015 third doses have been administered.
A total of 947,604 booster jabs have been administered as of Wednesday.
Last updated 17 February at 12:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,399.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 5,268 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday, up from from 4,160 on Tuesday.
Another 4,613 antigen test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, down from 4,655 on Tuesday.
There were 631 patients in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.
There were 62 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Wednesday, down from 63 on Tuesday.
Last updated 16 February at 17:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,743,094 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Tuesday 15 February.
A total of 3,801,216 people have had their first dose and 3,703,223 have had their second dose, while 238,655 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,775,537 booster jabs had been administered as of Tuesday.
Last updated 16 February at 17:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
