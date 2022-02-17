Covid-19: Post-primary pupils told to continue wearing face coverings
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
- comments
- Comments
The Department of Education (DE) has said post-primary pupils should continue to wear face coverings in class after half-term.
That is according to a just-published letter from the department to schools.
Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland ceased to be legally binding on Tuesday, including the wearing of face coverings in enclosed spaces.
The measures are now guidance rather than a legal regulation.
However, the Covid-19 guidance from the DE to schools was always just that - guidance - rather than law.
That guidance, which has been in operation since August 2021, recommends that post-primary pupils wear a face covering in classrooms, school corridors and other areas like toilets.
It is also mandatory for all post-primary pupils to wear a face covering on all public and school transport.
Primary pupils do not have to wear a face covering in school but they are encouraged to wear one on school transport.
The department's letter said that guidance to schools was "not impacted" by the end of legal Covid-19 restrictions in wider society and "remains unchanged".
"The position on face coverings, based on public health advice, remains that it is strongly recommended that post-primary pupils wear a face covering at all times when inside school buildings, including classrooms, corridors and confined communal spaces such as toilet areas," the DE letter said.
'Moving in right direction'
In Scotland pupils do not have to wear face coverings in classrooms from 28 February and they do not have to be worn in schools in England.
"You will be aware that by 28 February other UK jurisdictions will have eased their requirements for post-primary pupils to wear face coverings in schools," the DE letter continued.
"While our case numbers are still high, they are moving in the right direction, and the minister wishes to be in a similar position here as soon as possible.
"To ensure that the removal of face coverings from guidance is not delayed, the department will continue to actively engage with health colleagues to seek their most up to date advice, to inform the minister's decision on this issue."
The department also said teachers and unions would be consulted before the guidance on face coverings changed.
However, a recent review carried out in England found the evidence for using masks in schools to reduce spread of Covid was "not conclusive".
Most pupils in Northern Ireland return to school after the half-term break on Monday 21 February.