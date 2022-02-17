Teenage boy sentenced after harassing BBC reporter Aileen Moynagh
- Published
A teenage boy has been given a six-month deferred sentence and supervised probation for "harrowing" online harassment of a BBC reporter.
In September 2021, the 17-year-old boy pleaded guilty to harassing BBC News NI's Aileen Moynagh.
This was between October 2020 and February last year.
The boy, who has a range of complex disorders, cannot be identified because of his age.
The Dublin teenager appeared again at the city's Children's Court on Thursday.
The court previously heard he had an "obsessive crush" on the Belfast-based journalist and was previously cautioned for similar approaches to RTÉ journalists.
The court heard the teenager had used up to 40 aliases on the internet and had been barred from Twitter about 150 times.
During Garda (Irish police) interviews, he admitted he had an obsessive compulsive interest in some female journalists.
'Difficult time'
Ms Moynagh began receiving unwanted messages on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn from the boy in October 2020, when he was 16 years old.
She tried to block him from contacting her but each time he set up a new account and email address under a different alias.
A judge described Ms Moynagh's victim impact statement as "harrowing", and he praised the generosity and compassion she showed during the proceedings.
He also noted the boy's father, who had told the court he had spent years trying to get specialist help for his son.
He imposed a six-month sentence for the harassment offence.
However, he deferred activating the order pending a case review on 27 July.
After the hearing, a BBC spokesperson said: "This has been a difficult time for Aileen and we pay tribute to how she has dealt with this situation, both professionally and personally.
"We want to ensure that BBC staff have all necessary support in dealing with harassment or abuse. It's a serious issue and we've been grateful for Aileen's feedback on what we can do to better support BBC staff in similar situations.
"Nobody should be harassed or abused because of their job."