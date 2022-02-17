Covid-19: NI care home visiting restrictions relaxed
Restrictions around visiting care homes in Northern Ireland have been further eased, the Health Minister Robin Swann has confirmed.
There will no longer be a restriction on the number of people who may visit but visits remain limited to two households per day.
Overnight stays will now also be facilitated for care home residents.
Visitors are being asked to continue to wear face coverings, have good hand hygiene and take lateral flow tests.
Independent care homes will be following advice from the Department of Health.
Previously the guidance was a maximum of four people from no more than two households at any one visit and a maximum of four visits per week.
Mr Swann said the change was a "positive step forward and something that I know people have been wanting to see for some time".
"It is down to the effectiveness of our Covid-19 vaccination programme and the reduced threat from the Omicron variant that we have been able to progress to the next step of the pathway," he said.
"It's important that we remain mindful of the risk that Covid presents and that visitors should continue to follow the public health advice," he added.
It has also been confirmed that the care partners scheme will be extended to hospitals and hospices.
The care partner initiative, which was introduced in late 2020, allows a designated relative or carer to provide additional support to a resident.
'This is good news'
We are seeing an opening up of care facilities.
This is good news - not only for residents and those inside hospitals and hospices - but particularly for their families.
Remember those pictures of people looking inside windows of care homes? For many that is only a year ago.
We all know someone who has had to make that difficult decision where only certain members of the family were allowed to go in.
This sector was among the hardest hit by the pandemic with some very difficult choices for families.
The remaining Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland have been removed.
The need for Covid certificates in nightclubs, face coverings, track and trace requirements and the cap on 30 people in private homes are no longer legal requirements.
Mr Swann said the remaining measures would instead be issued as guidance to the public.