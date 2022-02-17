NI Science Festival returns with trip around the human body
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
Visitors to Belfast's Botanic Gardens are about to get a chance to take a trip round the human body, albeit in the open air.
Part of the gardens in front of the Ulster Museum will host Body - a light, sound and fire installation.
It is running at night from Thursday 17 February to Sunday 20 February as part of the NI Science Festival.
After a hiatus in 2021 due to the pandemic, the festival is back with more than 100 events in just 10 days.
Body mixes human biology with illuminations and special effects, and creative producer Nathan Jackson is one of those responsible for it.
"Body is an art installation that exists at the intersection of science and art," he told BBC News NI.
"What we're doing is exploring through seven zones that represent different systems within the human body.
"There's a section that's all about the sense of smell, the olfactory system, there's a section about the brain and neural activity, for example.
"It's a journey that the audience goes on through these seven zones."
There is also a beating heart with fire to match its pulsing rhythms and other sound and light installations which curl around the ground in front of and beside the Ulster Museum.
"When it's dark we transform the space into something magical and other-worldly," Mr Jackson said.
Centrepiece
The Northern Ireland Science Festival is hosting the first visit of Body to the island of Ireland.
Chris McCreery from the festival is delighted the festival is back.
"We've about 170 events all across Northern Ireland from stargazing on mountain tops to hiking along beaches to other live events," he said.
"But Body is the absolute centrepiece of the festival this year.
"Science is in our everyday lives: the food we eat, the medicine we take.
"The past two years have shown the importance of science to wider society, so the festival is all about promoting curiosity, helping kids understand careers in science so we think it's a vital part of the culture and calendar."
The Northern Ireland Science Festival runs from 17 February to 27 February.
Body is ticketed but many other events are free and all the details are on the festival website.