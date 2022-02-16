Covid-19 vaccine offered to children aged five to 11 in Northern Ireland
- Published
All children aged between five and 11 in Northern Ireland are to be offered vaccinations against Covid-19.
Stormont's Department of Health made the announcement on the basis of updated advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
Some children in this age group began receiving Covid vaccines in December.
But until now, jabs were only available to children with health conditions that put them at increased risk or those who live with an immunosuppressed patient.
Following the updated JCVI advice, all five to 11-year-old children in Northern Ireland will be offered two vaccine doses, to be administered at least 12 weeks apart.
The injections will be 10-microgram doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine which is now marketed with the trade name, Comirnaty.
These doses are a third of the strength of an adult dose, according to a statement from the Department of Health.
"JCVI have advised that the intention of this offer is to increase the immunity of vaccinated individuals against severe Covid-19 in advance of a potential future wave of Covid-19," the department added.
Expert advice
JCVI described its decision to recommend the vaccine to all children in this age group as "a one-off pandemic response programme".
"As the Covid-19 pandemic moves further towards endemicity in the UK, JCVI will review whether, in the longer term, an offer of vaccination to this, and other paediatric age groups, continues to be advised."
Health Minister Robin Swann said: "As has always been the case our vaccination programme will continue to be guided by the expert advice.
"This announcement by the JCVI underlines the important role the Covid-19 vaccines plays in protecting people of all ages and has only been taken after rigorous assessment of both safety and effectiveness."
Mr Swann added that health trusts would work with the Public Health Agency to put the advice into operation and further details of the roll-out would be released shortly.