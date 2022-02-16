Mid and East Antrim Council: New interim chief executive appointed
An interim chief executive has been appointed to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.
Mark Parkinson will oversee the running of the local authority after its chief executive was suspended last year.
Anne Donaghy was placed on a precautionary suspension in December.
This is while an independent investigation is carried out into allegations of bullying and harassment. Ms Donaghy's lawyer has said she denies the allegations.
He also said she would contest the suspension.
Ms Donaghy is taking legal action against the council on disability grounds.
She is also claiming discrimination on grounds of her sex and her religious and political beliefs.
Mr Parkinson is set to begin his new role as interim chief executive on 21 February.
He was previously the deputy chief executive at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said Mr Parkinson's appointment follows a comprehensive recruitment process overseen by the Local Government Staffing Commission.