Armagh: £300,000 of suspected Class B drugs seized
- Published
Suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £300,000 have been recovered by detectives in County Armagh.
Two men, aged 51 and 45, were arrested after police stopped a vehicle in what they called a "pro-active operation" on Tuesday.
A number of searches were also conducted at properties in counties Armagh and Down.
Around £86,000 in cash was also seized.
The men are being held on suspicion of drugs offences and possession of criminal property. The men remain in custody.