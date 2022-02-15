Stormont MLAs to meet more often to address backlog
By Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
The Northern Ireland Assembly is to hold extra sittings in an attempt to pass laws before it goes into recess for the forthcoming Stormont election.
MLAs have agreed to meet more often to deal with a backlog of legislation.
"No-one should underestimate the significant difficulties which arise from processing such a large volume of legislation in such a short time," Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey said.
He confirmed there would be additional sittings on 23 February and 2 March.
He added that he did not think there would be sufficient time to schedule adjournment debates.
He praised the Assembly parties for being "positive" and "constructive" and said they had worked together to try and push through as much legislation as possible.
He also urged ministers to consider the use of written statements to conserve time and he said MLAs had a role to play by making sure future debates were carried out "efficiently".
He said he was confident that all Executive legislation would become law before the Assembly goes into recess.