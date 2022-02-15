Covid-19: Four more virus-related deaths and 476 in hospital
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four Covid-19-related deaths were reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,160.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 2,987 cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, up from 2,465 on Monday.
On Tuesday, there were 476 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 437 on Monday.
Of those, 12 patients are in intensive care units, down from 13 on Monday.
Last updated 15 February at 14:15 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,700,149 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday.
A total of 1,417,577 people have had their first dose and 1,318,651 have had their second dose, while 19,940 third doses have been administered.
A total of 943,981 booster jabs have been administered as of Tuesday.
Last updated 15 February at 14:17 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,291.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 3,494 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday, down from from 4,331 on Sunday.
Another 3,609 antigen test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, up from 2,950 registered on Sunday.
There were 665 patients in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Monday, up from 609 from Sunday.
There were 67 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Monday, up from 65 on Sunday.
Last updated 14 February 15:35
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,739,732 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Sunday 13 February.
A total of 3,799,766 people have had their first dose and 3,700,732 have had their second dose, while 238,539 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,768,440 booster jabs had been administered as of Sunday.
Last updated 14 February 15:40
Source: Department of Health Ireland
- RULES: What are the restrictions in Northern Ireland?
- OMICRON SURGE: Omicron spread not matched by hospital admissions
- SELF-ISOLATION: Changes to testing protocol
- CASES: What's the state of play in NI?