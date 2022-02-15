Covid-19: Remaining restrictions in NI to be lifted on Tuesday
- Published
All remaining Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland will be lifted by the health minister later.
On Monday, Robin Swann announced that the remaining measures would instead be put in guidance issued to the public.
The rules being removed from law are those on the use of Covid certificates in nightclubs, face coverings and track and trace requirements.
The cap on 30 people allowed in private homes is also being removed from the law.
"This does not mean that Covid-19 has gone away or that we as a community are safe from its harm," Mr Swann said.
"It is vitally important that we continue to observe the sensible measures we have all learnt to protect ourselves and others."
The restrictions had been due to expire on 24 March, when the legislation underpinning them expired.
The health minister said it was important to retain the ability to reintroduce restrictions again in case there was a new variant that caused concern.
He said he would seek to extend the powers granted to the Department of Health by the Coronavirus Act 2020 by six months.
The chairman of the British Medical Association in Northern Ireland welcomed the lifting of remaining restrictions but said caution was still needed.
"We still have an awful lot of infection here in Northern Ireland, a lot of patients coming down with Covid and spread within the community, so we need to be careful," Dr Tom Black told BBC News NI.
"We need to be cautious, we need to maintain some protections and I think we're moving from restrictions to protections, especially for those most vulnerable in society who will be quite worried about these developments.
"We need to reassure them with our actions, which means continuing with our masks and social distancing, trying to make sure that our fellow citizens, who are immunocompromised are well protected."
The full Northern Ireland Executive cannot meet because Paul Givan resigned as first minister, forcing the resignation of Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill because of the joint nature of the office.
But individual ministers are still in place and can make some decisions, as long as the issues are not deemed "significant or controversial".
It is understood ministers from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Sinn Féin, SDLP and Alliance all supported Mr Swann - who is a member of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) - in his bid to remove remaining restrictions.
On Monday, two more Covid-related deaths were announced in Northern Ireland along with 2,465 cases.
There are 437 patients with the virus in hospital.
- END OF RULES: What if I'm still worried?
- SELF-ISOLATION: You test positive - what next?
- CASES: The latest data on Covid-19 in NI