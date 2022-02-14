Belfast Harbour: Lorry driver in court over £1.8m drugs seizure
A lorry driver has been remanded into custody on charges connected to the seizure of nearly £2m worth of drugs at Belfast Harbour.
Police discovered the cocaine and cannabis after a vehicle was stopped at the port on Saturday morning.
Andrew Stafford, 36, was arrested during the operation carried out by the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit.
The seized consignment had an approximate street value of £1.8m, police said.
Mr Stafford, of Carrickmannon Road in Crossgar, County Down, faces charges of possessing Class A and Class B drugs with intent to supply.
At Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday, a detective said he could connect the accused to the alleged offences.
No further details about the incident were disclosed during the brief hearing.
Mr Stafford's defence solicitor indicated that his client planned to seek bail at a later stage.
"He's a lorry driver and he's had his lorry taken off him," the lawyer added.
Judge Alan White remanded Mr Stafford in custody to appear back in court later this week.