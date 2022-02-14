Robert Templeton: 'Aladdin's cave' of ammunition found in home
By Maria McCann
BBC News NI North East Reporter
- Published
A court has heard that "an Aladdin's cave" of "potentially deadly" device components were found in a County Antrim man's home.
A prosecuting lawyer said gunpowder, ammunition and a balaclava were among the hundreds of items found at Robert Templeton's previous address.
The 36-year-old, who now has an address at Shancoole in Ballymena, denies all 10 charges against him.
The charges include the possession of explosives.
He is also accused of possessing a shotgun and rifle cartridges in suspicious circumstances and with importing a friction lock baton and holding documents likely to be useful to a person preparing an act of terrorism.
'Munition handbook in marital bedroom'
Antrim Crown Court was told that Army bomb experts had to assist police during a planned search of Mr Templeton's previous home in Glarryford, County Antrim, in July 2019.
A prosecuting lawyer listed bags and tubs of chemicals, pipes, ball bearings, 194 boxes of matches, 350 fireworks and white forensic suits as among the items found.
He said that "items discovered in the marital bedroom were not what you would expect".
He added that a US Army improvised munition handbook was also found and described it to jurors as "not light bedtime reading".
The court also heard how Mr Templeton told police that he believed in "prepper ideology" which is preparing for fuel shortages or an economic breakdown.
A statement given to police by Mr Templeton and read to the court suggested he bought chemicals online because of his interest in making "pyros and rockets".
It was heard that Mr Templeton told police white forensic suits discovered in his home were for painting and that he bought a balaclava on a Chinese website. He denied being involved in paramilitary organisations.
The trial continues.