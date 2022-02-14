Covid-19: Ministers support Robin Swann over removing restrictions
Health Minister Robin Swann has been given support by other executive ministers to relax Covid-19 restrictions, BBC News NI understands.
Mr Swann, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, wrote to his executive colleagues last week asking for their views on the relaxation of remaining restrictions.
He asked for a reply by Monday.
Mr Swann's letter, seen by the BBC, stated that lawyers suggested the issue would be "significant".
It suggested that under the terms of Stormont's ministerial code, this meant it would require executive approval.
But the full executive cannot meet because the first and deputy first ministers are not in place following the resignation of Paul Givan.
The move was part of an ongoing protest by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) against the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Mr Swann instead wrote to individual ministers asking them for their views.
It is understood ministers from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Sinn Féin, SDLP and Alliance have all supported Mr Swann- who is a member of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) - and confirmed their positions.
Speaking to the BBC Sunday Politics programme, Justice Minister Naomi Long said she had given Mr Swann an assurance that moving on the issue would not be "controversial" if it was in line with official health advice.
Economy Minister Gordon Lyons and Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon have also said they support the lifting of restrictions.
Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill said restrictions should not be in place for any longer than they are needed.
The current Covid 19 regulations are in place until 24 March, when the legislation underpinning them will expire.
What Covid restrictions remain?
So-called Covid passports remain in place for nightclubs as well as for indoor unseated and partially-seated events with 500 or more people in attendance.
A maximum number of 30 people are permitted to gather.
The minimum self-isolation period for people testing positive for Covid-19 is five full days, subject to negative lateral flow tests on days five and six of a person's isolation.
Other rules still in force include:
- The legal duty on retail to take reasonable measures to reduce the risk of transmission
- The legal requirement to wear face coverings and the associated duty on businesses to take reasonable measures to ensure compliance
- The legal requirement for risk assessments in prescribed settings
- The legal requirement for recording visitor information in prescribed settings
- The remaining legal requirements in relation to Covid-status certification
- The guidance on the regular use of lateral flow testing, and in particular before meeting up with others.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Conor Murphy is to meet the attorney general on Monday to discuss legal advice on the executive's budget.
Conor Murphy wants to know if the assembly can agree the budget in the absence of the executive.
The Sinn Féin minister will have discussions with Brenda King and is expected to make a statement to the assembly on Tuesday.
Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey is also expected to announce a rent freeze for Housing Executive tenants.
The announcement is expected later in the week.