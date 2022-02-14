HIA: Executive parties to discuss apology to abuse survivors
By Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
The leaders of the executive parties are to meet later to discuss how to progress a public apology for victims of historical institutional abuse.
An apology from the first and deputy first ministers had been scheduled for March.
But Paul Givan has since resigned as first minister, a move which meant the deputy first minister also left office.
The virtual cross-party meeting comes amid criticism that an apology might not be made.
Last week, the commissioner for survivors of institutional childhood abuse Fiona Ryan said she was "angry" and "disgusted" that an apology to victims might not take place because of the collapse of the executive.
The commissioner told assembly members (MLAs) that victims and survivors were frustrated because the apology was "so close".
She said many had told her they felt their apology had been "downgraded".
Ms Ryan said this was "too important an opportunity to let it go".
She added that some victims felt they were "collateral damage" in the situation.
She told MLAs this could "not come at a worse time" for victims and survivors.
The public apology was recommended in the final report of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (HIAI) which was published five years ago.