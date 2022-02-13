Belfast Harbour: Man, 36, charged over £1.8m drugs seizure
A 36-year-old man has been charged after an estimated £1.8m worth of cocaine and cannabis was seized from a lorry at Belfast Harbour on Saturday.
He was charged with possession of class A and B controlled drugs and possession with the intent to supply.
The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday. As is procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
A 31-year-old woman has been released on bail pending further inquiries.