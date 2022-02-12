Belfast Harbour: Two arrests over £1.8m drugs raid
- Published
Police have seized approximately £1.8m worth of cocaine and cannabis from a lorry at Belfast Harbour.
The vehicle was stopped and searched in the early hours of Saturday morning.
A 36-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and B controlled drugs with intent to supply.
PSNI Det Ch Insp Richard Thornton said the search was part of A commitment to address the "criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use".