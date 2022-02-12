Covid-19: Four more virus-related deaths and 2,633 positive cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,153.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 2,633 cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday, down from 2,923 on Friday.
The Department of Health does not publish data relating to Covid-19 patients in hospitals on weekends.
On Friday, there were 423 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 399 on Thursday.
Of those, 12 patients are in intensive care units, down from 15 on Thursday.
Last updated 12 February at 14:20 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,692,713 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday.
A total of 1,416,915 people have had their first dose and 1,316,848 have had their second dose, while 19,877 third doses have been administered.
A total of 939,073 booster jabs have been administered as of Friday.
Last updated 11 February at 12:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,291.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 6,618 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday, up from from 5,649 cases on Thursday.
Another 4,445 antigen test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday, down from 5,387 on Thursday.
There were 615 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Friday, an increase of 20 on Thursday.
Patient numbers on Wednesday were the lowest figure so far this year - 595.
There were 64 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Friday, up one from 63 on Thursday.
Last updated 11 February 16:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,715,036 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday.
A total of 3,794,566 people have had their first dose and 3,682,069 have had their second dose, while 238,401 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,747,358 booster jabs had been administered as of Wednesday.
Last updated 10 February 15:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
- RULES: What are the restrictions in Northern Ireland?
- OMICRON SURGE: Omicron spread not matched by hospital admissions
- SELF-ISOLATION: Changes to testing protocol
- CASES: What's the state of play in NI?