Queen's University may pilot shared housing for language students
- Published
Queen's University Belfast (QUB) is considering a scheme that would see language students have the option to be housed together.
If approved, it would be available to all students studying degrees with languages or a language element.
It is based on similar programmes available in other universities, including Ulster University (UU).
An Cumann Gaelach QUB, the university's Irish language society, tweeted that that it was a "huge development".
"Challenges still ahead however and we look forward to working with the university to implement it in the coming months. Another example of the power of protest," the tweet continued.
A spokeswoman from Queen's said: "Following requests made to the university leadership by students and staff, Queen's is currently considering the development of a residential language scheme that will be available to students studying degrees with languages or a language element offered by the university.
"This initiative is based on similar programmes currently available in other universities to help promote and develop a deeper understanding of languages and linguistic diversity.
"Students who apply for this type of accommodation option will be selected in accordance with the eligibility criteria set out in the current University Allocation Policy, and must have already secured an accommodation place.
"No institutional decision has yet been made on the request, which will follow our standard governance, approval and equality screening processes, following the development of a robust proposal."