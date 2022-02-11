Larne harbour: Police seize drugs worth £200k
Police have seized suspected herbal cannabis worth £200,000 from a lorry during an operation at Larne harbour.
Police officers, working alongside HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), stopped the lorry just after 02:00 GMT on Friday morning.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.
The lorry and trailer have also been seized by police for further examination.
PSNI Det Ch Insp Richard Young said the arrest was made as part of an operation to target criminality within the haulage industry.