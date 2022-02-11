Covid-19: NI reports four virus-related deaths and 423 hospital cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Friday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,149.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 2,923 cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Friday, down from 3,609 on Thursday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
There are 423 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 399 on Thursday.
There are 12 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 15 on Thursday.
There are 175 confirmed Covid cases in care homes across Northern Ireland.
Last updated 11 February at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,692,713 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday.
A total of 1,416,915 people have had their first dose and 1,316,848 have had their second dose, while 19,877 third doses have been administered.
A total of 939,073 booster jabs have been administered as of Friday.
Last updated 11 February at 12:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,291.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 5,649 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, down from from 5,677 cases on Wednesday.
Another 5,387 antigen test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, down from 5,578 on Wednesday.
There were 595 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, a decrease of 32 since Wednesday and the lowest figure so far this year.
There were 63 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Thursday, down from 68 on Wednesday.
Last updated 10 February 17:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,715,036 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday.
A total of 3,794,566 people have had their first dose and 3,682,069 have had their second dose, while 238,401 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,747,358 booster jabs had been administered as of Wednesday.
Last updated 10 February 15:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
