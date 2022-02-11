Ballymoney food bank sees 20% rise in demand
By Maria McCann
BBC News NI North East Reporter
- Published
A food bank in Ballymoney has recorded a twenty per cent rise in the number of people it is supporting.
Supplies were given out to 352 people in January, up from 293 people during the same month last year.
The co-director of the foodbank Peter Rollins believes the increased demand is because of rising food, fuel and utility prices as well as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on households.
"We're seeing issues with families we've never seen before," he said.
"This week we had three families who have never been through our door. So it is affecting people who weren't being affected before and that's sad."
Mr Rollins added that 68% of people who are seeking help have jobs and more middle-income families are coming forward.
"One of the comments thrown at us is, 'why do these people coming to you not get a job?'
"It's not people on benefits who are coming. It's mainly people on low pay."
'An enormous hike'
The foodbank receives referrals from thirty-five organisations in the wider Ballymoney area including the nearby Building Communities Resource Centre.
Manager Marie Louise McClary said they've noticed "an enormous hike" in the number of people needing help with the rising cost of living.
She said five years ago they worked with about six people needing the foodbank but that that has risen to well over one hundred now.
"There's a lady who has cancer. She worked all her life and she's having this debate about whether to put food on the table or heat the home," she added.
"We know of elderly couples staying in the one room in the home to try and get the benefit of heating and they're not eating as well as they may have."
Ms McClary said anyone experiencing difficulties in managing rising household bills should contact support agencies to be signposted to food banks and other services.