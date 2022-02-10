Covid-19: No decision taken on lifting NI restrictions
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
No decision will be taken on today by Stormont's health minister to remove Northern Ireland's remaining Covid-19 restrictions.
Robin Swann had to legally review the remaining measures in the absence of an executive.
The executive collapsed last week after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) withdrew Paul Givan as first minister.
Mr Swann said he has now has "detailed legal advice" on whether he can act to remove the remaining rules himself.
In a statement via the Department of Health, he said: "I can confirm I have now received detailed legal advice on the factors that need to be considered when seeking to amend executive Covid regulations in the absence of an executive.
"This advice is now being given careful consideration and it is my intention to engage with ministerial colleagues."
On Monday, Mr Swann had said he hoped to remove remaining restrictions this week.
The executive had been due to discuss lifting the last of the Covid restrictions on Thursday, but can no longer meet because of Mr Givan's resignation.
The Covid-19 regulations are not due to expire until 24 March, but the executive had previously been carrying out a review of the rules every three weeks.
What Covid restrictions remain?
So-called Covid passports remain in place for nightclubs as well as for indoor unseated and partially-seated events with 500 or more people in attendance.
A maximum number of 30 people are permitted to gather.
The minimum self-isolation period for people testing positive for Covid-19 is five full days, subject to negative lateral flow tests on days five and six of a person's isolation.
Other rules still in force include:
- the legal duty on retail to take reasonable measures to reduce the risk of transmission
- the legal requirement to wear face coverings and the associated duty on businesses to take reasonable measures to ensure compliance
- the legal requirement for risk assessments in prescribed settings
- the legal requirement for recording visitor information in prescribed settings
- the remaining legal requirements in relation to Covid-status certification
- the guidance on the regular use of lateral flow testing, and in particular before meeting up with others.