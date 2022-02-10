Belfast firm Totalmobile buys Manchester company WTS
Belfast-based software business Totalmobile has bought Manchester firm, Working Time Solutions (WTS).
Totalmobile makes a range of software which is used by out-of-office workers.
WTS operates in a similar business segment, providing shift planning, rostering and workforce management software.
Totalmobile said the deal will add 60 organisations and 30,000 users to its customer base.
Jim Darragh, chief executive of Totalmobile, said the acquisition strengthens the firm's position in the north of England and "provides additional opportunity to increase our profile across the entirety of the UK and Ireland".
The new customers added by the deal include including National Highways, Northern Gas Networks and Birmingham Airport.
The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.