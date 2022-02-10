Covid-19: Care home self-isolation cut to 10 days
Changes to the self-isolation rules in Northern Ireland's care homes have been announced by the Public Health Agency (PHA).
The isolation period for most cases and contacts has been reduced from 14 days to 10 days.
However, residents who are categorised as "severely immunocompromised" may still require a 14-day period of isolation.
The PHA said the guidance would continue to be regularly reviewed.
It said a range of indicators were taken into account, including:
- Vaccination uptake among care home residents
- Relaxation of Covid-19 guidance in the wider community as a result of the successful booster roll-out
- Data demonstrating sustained levels of protection against severe disease, seen in triple vaccinated people against the now dominant Omicron variant
- The established and accessible support now in place for care home settings
- The need to safely balance risks of harm against risk to mental well-being with ongoing restrictions and isolation requirements.
The PHA also encouraged care home staff and residents who have not received both their vaccines and the booster "to do so as soon as they can".
Currently, Northern Ireland care home residents can receive up to four visits a week from up to four visitors from two households each time.
Visits can take place in a resident's room with the window open, are booked in advance and visitors are screened for Covid.
Close physical contact is allowed, including "brief" hugging and residents may leave the home, subject to the restrictions in place for the general public, but must test and isolate on their return