HGV drivers: More than 250 apply for 45 training places
- Published
A new council-run scheme that covers the costs of training new HGV drivers has been "overwhelmed" by applications from aspiring hauliers.
Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council set up its own HGV Employment and Training Academy to address the "chronic shortage" of drivers.
Last month, it advertised 45 fully-funded training places to help its local residents gain HGV licences.
This week, councillors were told there were more than 250 applications.
The scheme opened for applications on 21 January and closed 10 days later, having attracted interest from more than five times as many people as there were places for.
Last year, the business group Logistics UK said there was a shortage of about 3,000 to 4,000 haulage drivers in Northern Ireland.
Councillor Thomas O'Hanlon, from the SDLP, hailed the popularity of the new academy and called for it to reopen to more learner drivers from April.
"Given the huge interest and, indeed, the need for drivers across the haulage industry I have asked that council consider a second scheme early in the new financial year," Mr O'Hanlon wrote on Facebook.
Speaking to BBC News NI, Mr O'Hanlon said the council developed the idea for a HGV academy during the pandemic in response to concerns from local businesses about haulage shortages.
He said he had been contacted by many young people who are interested in entering the haulage industry, seeking better job security.
Mr O'Hanlon added that the process of obtaining a HGV licence can be very expensive, so the funded training places were an attractive option.
The progress of the new training scheme was raised at a meeting of the council's Economic Development and Regeneration Committee on Tuesday, when councillors were told there had been 250 applications and interest from 50 local employers.
The council said the scheme was "specifically designed to support local residents who are unemployed, under-employed, at risk of redundancy due to the pandemic".
However it also offered HGV training to "a limited number of people who are currently employed and interested in upskilling or reskilling".
To qualify, applicants had to be aged over 21, hold a full UK driving licence and show proof that they lived in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council area.
Practical and driving theory training is taking place this month and next month, and candidates will also be offered help to update their CVs and prepare for job interviews with local companies.
Funding for the training programme was provided by Stormont's Department for Communities, through the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Labour Market Partnership.
Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey welcomed the 45 training places when they were announced last month.
"I am delighted that my department has been able to fund this much-needed programme, providing critical support to an industry that has been hit hard by the pandemic," she said.