Stormont: Assembly Commission green lights Queen's Jubilee tree
- Published
A tree will be planted in the grounds of Stormont to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The decision was taken by the Assembly Commission on Wednesday after a previous request was refused.
Last month, Finance Minister Conor Murphy announced plans to review the policy on what events can be commemorated on the estate following complaints from unionist politicians.
The tree will be planted in the grounds next to Parliament Buildings.
The Assembly Commission is chaired by the assembly speaker and has five other members - a MLA from each of the five executive parties.
The tree will be part of the Queen's Green Canopy scheme which will see new trees planted across the UK, as well as ancient woodlands and forests protected.
Mr Murphy had said the initial request was refused because he said it went against current policy of only allowing international events to be marked at Stormont.
He said an audit would be carried out of all commemorative sites, trees, plaques and statues on the Stormont estate, but any policy change would only come after a review was completed.
The commission has also decided that the union flag will not be flown at Stormont next week to mark Prince Andrew's birthday.
Instead it will fly on 1 July to mark the Battle of the Somme anniversary.
The same decision was taken by Belfast City Council last week.
The decisions were taken unanimously and confirmed in a letter to assembly members on Wednesday evening from the Speaker Alex Maskey.