Covid-19: NI reports two virus-related deaths and 379 hospital cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Two Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,138.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 3,837 cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, down from 3,959 on Tuesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
There are 379 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 382 on Tuesday.
There are 14 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 15 on Tuesday.
There are 175 confirmed Covid cases in care homes across Northern Ireland.
Last updated 9 February at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,687,994 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday.
A total of 1,417,106 people have had their first dose and 1,316,088 have had their second dose, while 19,786 third doses have been administered.
A total of 935,014 booster jabs have been administered as of Wednesday.
Last updated 9 February at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,228.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 3,780 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, down from from 3,975 cases on Monday.
Another 5,585 antigen test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday, up from 4,478 on Monday.
There were 646 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, an increase of three on Monday.
There were 72 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Tuesday, down from 76 on Monday.
Last updated 8 February 18:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,707,936 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday.
A total of 3,791,431 people have had their first dose and 3,678,199 have had their second dose, while 238,306 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,737,449 booster jabs had been administered as of Monday.
Last updated 8 February 18:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
