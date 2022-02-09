North Belfast: Police release name of man stabbed in January
A 47-year-old man who died after being stabbed in north Belfast in January has been named as Martin Gavin.
Mr Gavin died in hospital on Sunday and a murder investigation was launched.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they had made a number of arrests in connection with the incident at a house in Harcourt Drive on Friday 7 January.
Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time of the attack to contact them.