FireStone restaurant damaged in arson attack
- Published
A Belfast restaurant has been left with smoke damage and broken windows in an arson attack after a car was driven into the front of it and set alight.
Police received reports that a Ford Focus was driven into the front of FireStone in Shaftsbury Square at 03:15 GMT on Wednesday .
They said the car was deliberately set alight and two men were seen fleeing from the scene.
Police and fire crews were at the scene.
The police said extensive damage was caused to the car and the restaurant was smoke damaged and windows were broken as a result of the incident.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.