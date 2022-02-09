Irish and Ulster Scots: DUP criticises language law plan
It is "disappointing" the Westminster government plans to introduce Irish and Ulster-Scots language laws before the assembly election, a DUP politician has said.
Jonathan Buckley was responding to comments from Northern Ireland Office (NIO) minister Conor Burns on Tuesday.
Mr Burns said the government wanted to pass the legislation to avoid the issue dominating the May election campaign.
Mr Buckley accused the government of being "tone deaf" to unionist concerns.
However, nationalist parties have questioned the delay in introducing language legislation, with Sinn Féin saying the British government "must stop dragging its feet" on the issue.
What has been proposed?
New legislation to protect and enhance both the Irish language and Ulster-Scots was planned as part of the 2020 New Decade New Approach agreement.
The wide-ranging deal restored Stormont's power-sharing government after a three-year gap, but much of its terms are still to be implemented, including language protections.
The 2020 agreement stated legislation would be introduced to "provide official recognition of the status" of both the Irish language and Ulster-Scots with a commissioner appointed for each.
What did the NIO minister say?
Conor Burns appeared before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on Tuesday and was asked if language legislation would be pushed through before the forthcoming assembly election on 5 May.
"What I can say, very candidly, is that is our expectation that this is not going to be passed by Stormont before the end of the mandate and dissolution and that we are absolutely expecting that we are going to have to do this in Westminster, and we remain committed to bringing this legislation forward in Westminster," he said.
Mr Burns said he could not reveal the expected date.
But he added: "This is not a nationalist or a unionist piece of legislation but I think we can all agree, it's definitely the government's view that it would be a good thing if this was completed and didn't become a contentious element of what is already going to be a contentious election campaign."
What did the DUP say?
Mr Buckley said the Westminster government could not "cherry pick" language provisions of the New Decade New Approach deal while at the same time failing to deal with unionist concerns over post-Brexit trade arrangements at the Irish Sea border.
"Unionism is at its wit's end with hollow commitments from Her Majesty's government on the Northern Ireland Protocol," the DUP assembly member told the BBC's Nolan Show.
"While I respect everybody's right to value a language, to participate in speaking a language, my concern primarily is the constitutional and economic impact of the Irish Sea border on the people of Northern Ireland.
"And you know what? If nationalists and indeed those that push for Irish language elements of New Decade New Approach really value that agreement and really value the input of unionists, they would recognise that a key pledge in that agreement was a pledge to protect and strengthen the UK internal market."
What did Sinn Féin say?
The party's West Belfast assembly member Aisling Reilly called on the government to "get on with implementing its commitments and legislate for an Acht Gaeilge [Irish language legislation]".
"That legislation needs to faithfully reflect what was negotiated and agreed by the two governments and the political parties in the New Decade New Approach," she said.
"Irish language legislation is crucial to delivering rights and guaranteeing protections in law to an ever-growing community of Gaeilgeoirí [Irish speakers] across our island."
Ms Reilly added: "The British government needs to end the delays, honour its commitments and implement its agreements and end the denial of rights to the Irish language community."