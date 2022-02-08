Edward Meenan murder accused 'said he had killed somebody'
One of three men accused of murdering Londonderry man Edward Meenan called his ex-partner and told her: "I killed somebody", a court has heard.
The body of Mr Meenan was found in Creggan Street on 25 November 2018.
He had been stabbed more than 50 times.
The former partner of Ryan Walters, told Londonderry Crown Court sitting in Belfast, that following the fatal attack he told her he had "killed somebody" and had "stabbed him".
Mr Walters, 22, of Station Park, Crossgar, Derek Creswell, 29, of Kings Lane in Ballykelly and Sean Rodgers, 34, of no fixed abode, all deny murder.
All three also deny wounding Mr Meenan's friend William McConnell.
Mr Meenan was attacked in the rear of a garden before he was stripped and dragged into an alleyway.
Mr Walters's former girlfriend told the court she was pregnant with twins to Mr Walters in November 2018, but they were no longer in a relationship.
She said on the evening of 24 November they had exchanged a series of text messages and spoke several times on the phone.
In the early hours of 25 November, the witness told the court she and Mr Walters spoke to each other during which he said "he had killed somebody" and that he "had stabbed him".
When they spoke later that morning, the court was told, Mr Walters told his former partner that he "didn't do it, but I know who did".
She said during this conversation Mr Walters said that while he had "hit the fella a couple of punches", he said: "I didn't stab him".
Mr Walters's ex-partner also told the court in the aftermath of the murder she had contacted police.
Earlier on Tuesday, John Kearney QC, representing Mr Walters, said his client "didn't lay a finger" on Mr Meenan, who he said was punched, kicked and attacked by Mr Rodgers and Mr Creswell.
The jury was shown trainers and a tracksuit belonging to Mr Walters on which bloodstains containing Mr Meenan's DNA was found.
A forensic scientist who carried out analysis on items removed from the murder scene, as well as clothes worn by all three accused, told the trial she could "could not rule out the possibility" Mr Walters had been involved "in some form" in the fatal attack.
The trial continues.