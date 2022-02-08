Bedroom tax: MLAs vote to close welfare loopholes
- Published
Legislation to close welfare loopholes affecting families in Northern Ireland hit by the bedroom tax has been passed at Stormont.
Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey had pledged to make the changes.
It will take effect from Thursday and help about 260 families who will receive top-up payments.
Previously the loopholes meant some households missed out on mitigations if they moved to a new social housing property.
The new changes will also allow people who previously lost mitigation payments to requalify if they are affected by the bedroom tax at a later stage.
The bedroom tax had been originally due to take effect in Northern Ireland in 2017.
Under the bedroom tax, or spare room subsidy, people who receive welfare payments would have had their housing benefit reduced if they had one or more spare bedrooms.
However, in 2016 Stormont ministers agreed a Northern Ireland-specific package providing financial support to people who would otherwise have been hit by the cuts.
Ms Hargey said she was pleased that the assembly had finally moved to close the loopholes.
She added: "Many families who are currently not fully protected will see their payments increase with an estimated 640 households - that are currently losing an average of £49 per week - becoming eligible for mitigation payments."
Indefinite extension
Last year the Stormont Executive agreed to extend the mitigations until 2025 with a review.
However, the move requires additional legislation to be passed at Stormont.
Sinn Féin has tabled an amendment to the bill seeking to remove the end date in legislation and extend the mitigation indefinitely.
The DUP had previously opposed that and argued that a three-year limit was "fiscally appropriate".
MLAs will debate the proposal in the assembly on Tuesday evening.
If passed, it will put an obligation on the Department for Communities to extend the mitigations permanently.
Each year tens of thousands of people in Northern Ireland receive bedroom tax top-up payments.
It is estimated that it could cost the Department for Communities about £75m over the next three years to continue with the mitigations.