Newry: Man shot in the legs in industrial estate
- Published
A man has been shot in the legs in an industrial estate in Newry.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are currently at the scene at Carbane Industrial Estate, off Tandagree Road.
The shooting was reported shortly before 11:55 GMT and the man has been taken to hospital.
Newry and Armagh MLA Justin McNulty said the attack in a busy commercial estate had "put lives in danger", and that there were "a number" of gunmen.
He said that the victim's life was not in danger.
The Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) assembly member said: "Not only do people work here but they pass by for recreation. It put lives in danger and was frightening for everybody involved.
"Anyone shot in the legs, that is a serious injury and I hope he makes a full recovery. It is scary that this happened in the midst of our own community."
Police are asking witnesses to the crime or anyone with dash cam footage to contact them.