Covid-19: More leisure venues to receive Omicron grant
A Stormont grant scheme introduced in response to the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been extended to include more businesses.
Soft play businesses and inflatable and trampoline parks with a cafe will receive £10,000.
The Omicron Hospitality Payment was first given to restaurants, cafes and bars, before being extended to hotels.
The Department of Finance scheme has paid almost £30m to more than 2,300 businesses.
Eligible businesses which previously received payments through the Localised Restrictions Support Scheme (LRSS) will be contacted directly by Land and Property Services to verify their details.
Payments should arrive within seven to 10 days if there has been no change in circumstances.
Laura Gault, who owns Happy Dayz in Ballygawley, County Tyrone, told the BBC 's Good Morning Ulster programme that her soft play business suffered during the pandemic.
"Any support would be more than welcome and would be greatly received," she said.
"We have been overlooked throughout the pandemic and have fallen through too many loopholes and had to fight for grant money to keep us afloat."
"Our business provides sanctuary for parents and provides physical and mental stimulation for children," she added.
"Believe it or not, our revenue from our cafe and restaurant would cover up to 85% of our overall revenue.
"Customers do not come in just to take their children for a play. Usually, many coffees are being bought, a treat for the children and a light lunch. We get lots of parties booked here and they all want food.
"Our customers didn't book in over the Christmas period because they were just too afraid and they didn't want to risk their Christmas plans."
Finance Minister Conor Murphy said he recognised food services were an important source of revenue for many leisure businesses.
"These venues saw reduced visitor numbers over the Christmas period due to Omicron and were impacted in the same way as other hospitality businesses," he said.
"These businesses are an integral part of our communities. They provide a fun space for families and children to enjoy while making a vital contribution employing many people locally.
"My department has supported them over the last two years with a rates holiday as well as Covid grants.
"While business support is not within my department's remit, I am glad to once again step up to deliver financial assistance.
"I hope this additional £10,000 will help these businesses as we continue on the road to better days ahead."