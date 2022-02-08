NI political crisis: Early Stormont election ruled out by NI secretary
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has ruled out calling an early assembly election at Stormont.
Sinn Féin and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) had called for him to bring the date forward from 5 May, after the power-sharing executive collapsed last week.
Other parties had warned that an early election would affect legislation due to be passed by next month.
Mr Lewis said "it is right" that the election date remains 5 May.
Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Lewis said it was close to the start of the formal election period already.
"The assembly under the new rules can continue to function, it's right we allow MLAs time and space to pass legislation, I'll be working to support the parties to do that and then we can have an election of 5 May," he added.
New laws to allow the assembly to continue without a functioning executive - which is Northern Ireland's government - were passed by MPs on Monday night.
Previously, Mr Lewis would have had a duty to set a date for an election if the roles of first and deputy first minister were not replaced this week.
Instead, he will be unable to call a fresh poll for six weeks. By then the formal election period known as purdah will be due to begin.
'Not visible enough'
Mr Lewis also rejected accusations he has not been visible enough in Northern Ireland since the crisis began.
He is due to fly to Washington in the United States for talks with Irish-American officials and politicians later.
It is understood the trip was arranged prior to the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive.
Mr Lewis said he visited Northern Ireland "pretty much every week" and would work to ensure the parties "delivered on key issues".
He added that promoting Northern Ireland links with the United States was important for the benefit of all communities.