Edward Meenan murder trial hears defendant Ryan Walters' account
- Published
A barrister representing one of three men accused of murdering a Londonderry man has set out his client's version of how the fatal attack started.
The body of Edward Meenan was found in Creggan Street on 25 November 2018.
He had been stabbed more than 50 times and suffered blunt force trauma.
Derek Creswell, 29, of Kings Lane in Ballykelly, Sean Rodgers, 34, of no fixed abode, and Ryan Walters, 22, of Station Park, Crossgar, deny murder.
All three also deny wounding Mr Meenan's friend William McConnell.
Mr Meenan was attacked in the rear of a garden in Creggan Street before he was stripped and dragged into an alleyway.
On the first day of the second week of the trial in Londonderry Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, a barrister representing Mr Walters said his client had been involved in physical contact with Mr McConnell.
But John Kearney QC said Mr Rodgers attacked Mr Meenan and then Mr Creswell attacked Mr McConnell.
During cross-examination of a forensics expert, the barrister suggested Mr Meenan and Mr McConnell walked into the rear of the property in Creggan Street from an alleyway.
They "got very, very close to the area of the kitchen window and the back door," he said.
"I want to suggest to you that they did not get into the house, but they got very close to the back door before the occupants of that kitchen - three people - exited the kitchen into the back yard, "the barrister said.
"I want to suggest to you that those persons, the occupants of the kitchen, emerged into the yard one after the other, in rapid succession.
"What I want to suggest to you is that Mr Meenan was closest to the back door... when the kitchen occupants exited into the back yard".
Contact was made there "almost immediately between Mr Meenan and the first man out of the kitchen," the barrister said.
He told the court it was Mr Walters' case that the first man out of the kitchen was Mr Rodgers, and that he engaged in "physically forceful interaction" with Mr Meenan.
Mr Kearney said the attack on Mr Meenan "continued and spilled back towards the grass and further down the yard towards the gate" where a large pool of blood and a blood-soaked towel were present.
The barrister then said it was his client's case that Mr Creswell was the second man who exited the kitchen and into the back yard.
The barrister said Mr Creswell exited "hot on the heels of Mr Rodgers" and encountered Mr McConnell.
There was physical contact initially between Mr Creswell and Mr McConnell, he said.
Mr Walters, Mr Kearney added, was "also involved in that physical contact".
The forensic scientist agreed it was possible to conclude that some of the forensic evidence from the scene - including blood samples - could be consistent with Mr Walters' version of events.
The trial continues.