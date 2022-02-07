Covid-19: Two Covid-related deaths and 3,105 more cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Two Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Monday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,130.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 3,105 cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Monday, up from 2,694 on Sunday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
There are 362 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 359 on Friday.
There are 14 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up from 12 on Friday.
There are 183 confirmed Covid cases in care homes across Northern Ireland.
Last updated 7 February at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,683,432 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday.
A total of 1,416,734 people have had their first dose and 1,315,589 have had their second dose, while 19,648 third doses have been administered.
A total of 931,461 booster jabs have been administered as of Monday.
Last updated 7 February at 14:00 GMT
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,228.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 6,697 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday, down from from 6,061 cases on Thursday.
Another 5,639 antigen test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday, down from 6,814 on Thursday.
There were 597 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Friday, down from 609 patients on Thursday.
There were 66 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up from 63 on Thursday.
Last updated 4 February 16:15
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,679,834 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 3,785,613 people have had their first dose and 3,656,027 have had their second dose, while 238,194 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,720,405 booster jabs had been administered as of Thursday.
Last updated 4 February 16:15
Source: Department of Health Ireland
