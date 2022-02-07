Eurovision: Brooke Scullion overjoyed to represent Ireland
- Published
Eurovision beckons for County Londonderry's Brooke Scullion - and she said she cannot wait to get there.
The Bellaghy woman was chosen on RTÉ's Late Late Eurosong special on Friday to fly the flag for Ireland in 2022.
Her song That's Rich was chosen by the combined votes from the public, an international jury and a studio jury.
Brooke, who first rose to fame as a finalist on ITV's The Voice UK in 2020, will now be heading to Turin, Italy for May's song contest.
"I don't know how to feel, honestly, oh my goodness - it's just unbelievable," she said to BBC Radio Foyle on Monday.
Celebrity well-wishes
Brooke, who works as an estate agent when she's not performing, said a break-up, and a certain Atomic singing legend, inspired the song.
"I had just come out of a relationship and I remember saying: 'I don't deserve to feel like this, I want to feel fun again, to laugh and have the best craic.'
"I was also reading Debbie Harry's autobiography at the time and I wanted to make a song to please my mother, in the fact it's 80s music - which she is obsessed with."
Brooke said she has received well-wishes from celebrities such as Jamie-Lee O'Donnell from Channel 4's Derry Girls, American singer Meghan Trainor and former Eurovision winner Dana.
Dana, who is from Derry, won the contest in 1970 with the song All Kinds of Everything, which catapulted her to super stardom.
Ireland has been drawn in the second semi-final for this year's Eurovision on 12 May, with the Grand Final taking place on 14 May.